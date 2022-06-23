UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Turkey Agreed For Coordination To Stop Human Trafficking

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Pakistan and Turkey Thursday agreed to improve coordination in preventing illegal immigration and human trafficking from Pakistan to Turkey and taking action against those involved in such heinous act

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah held a conference call with his Turkish counterpart Suleyman Soylu. They discussed the matter to further boost the relations between the two countries and other issues of mutual interest The ministers said that Preventing illegal immigration and human trafficking is our common goal. They also discussed a proposal to set up a hotline between FIA and Turkish immigration agency to end human trafficking.

During conversation, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu congratulates Rana Sanaullah on assuming office of Interior Minister.

Rana Sanaullah said Turkey was our best friend and brotherly Islamic country. Turkey had always helped Pakistan in its most difficult situations, he added.

The interior minister said the two countries had excellent economic, cultural and business relations. He further said the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation to Turkey would have far-reaching consequences.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his delegation were grateful to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and the government for their excellent hospitality, he said.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Pakistan acknowledged Turkey's clear stance on human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a very useful meeting during the recent visit. This visit would further expand and strengthen the bilateral relations, he maintained Relations between Pakistan and Trkiye were based on mutual love, brotherhood and trust, Turkish Interior Minister said. He also lauded Pakistan's efforts to end illegal immigration and human trafficking.

He said that better institutional coordination between the two countries will make it possible to prevent this illegal activity.

Rana Sanaullah invited his Turkish counterpart to visit Pakistan. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman accepted the invitation and thanked Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

