Pakistan, Turkey Amicably Resolve Karkey Dispute: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, with the help of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had amicably resolved the Karkey dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, with the help of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had amicably resolved the Karkey dispute.

In his twitter message, he said resolution of the Karkey dispute had saved Pakistan USD1.

2 billion penalty imposed by the International Centre for settlement of investment disputes (ICSID).

The prime minister congratulated the government team for doing an excellent job in achieving this.

