Pakistan, Turkey amicably resolve Karkey dispute: Prime Minister

(@imziishan)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, with the help of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had amicably resolved the Karkey dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI government , with the help of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan , had amicably resolved the Karkey dispute.

In his twitter message, he said resolution of the Karkey dispute had saved Pakistan USD1.

2 billion penalty imposed by the International Centre for settlement of investment disputes (ICSID).

The prime minister congratulated the government team for doing an excellent job in achieving this.