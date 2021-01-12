UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Turkey And Azerbaijan To Hold 2nd Trilateral Meeting Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:21 PM

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan to hold 2nd trilateral meeting tomorrow

The Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold the second Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan Trilateral Meeting on Wednesday in Islamabad, the Foreign Office said Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ):The Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold the second Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan Trilateral Meeting on Wednesday in Islamabad, the Foreign Office said Tuesday.

The three sides will exchange views on global and regional issues including new and emerging threats to regional peace and security, address challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, environment and climate change and to achieve economic development targets.

"The three Foreign Ministers would also explore possibilities of deepening trilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, including peace and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education and cultural cooperation," the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey enjoy close fraternal relations based on common faith, values, culture and history; deeply embedded in mutual trust and understanding.

The first round of Trilateral Meeting was held in Baku in November 2017.

