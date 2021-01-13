Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan to hold trilateral meeting today in Islamabad

(@fidahassanain)

The Foreign Ministers of all three countries will exchange their views on global and regional issues and possibilities of enhanced cooperation in all areas of common interests.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2021) Second trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan-Turkey and Azerbaijan will be held in Islamabad on Wednesday, to exchange views on global and regional issues and possibilities of enhanced cooperation in all areas of common interests.

The three sides will exchange views on new and emerging threats to regional peace and security, the challenges caused by COVID-19, environment, Climate Change and economic development targets.

They will also explore possibilities of deepening trilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, including peace and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education and culture.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey enjoy close fraternal relations based on common faith, values, culture and history; deeply embedded in mutual trust and understanding.