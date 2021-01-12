UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Turkey And Azerbaijan Will Hold Trilateral Meeting In Islamabad Tomorrow

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:47 PM

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold trilateral meeting in Islamabad tomorrow

All three countries will exchange their views on global and regional issues and possibilities of enhanced in all areas of common interests.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2021) Islamabad will host second trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan to exchange views on global and regional issues and possibilities of enhanced cooperation in all areas of common interest.

According to Foreign Office, the first round of Trilateral Meeting was held in Baku in November 2017.

The three sides will exchange views on global and regional issues, including new and emerging threats to regional peace and security, address challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, environment and Climate Change and to achieve economic development targets.

The three Foreign Ministers would also explore possibilities of deepening trilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, including peace and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education and cultural cooperation.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey enjoy close fraternal relations based on common faith, values, culture and history; deeply embedded in mutual trust and understanding.

