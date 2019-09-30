UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Turkey And Malaysia To Jointly Launch 'BBC Type' TV Channel: PM Khan

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 02:05 PM

Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia to jointly launch 'BBC type' TV channel: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced launching a BBC-type' English language TV channel for countering Islamophobia.In a tweet, the premier shared a picture of his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on the sidelines of the recent United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) 74th session in New York

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced launching a BBC-type' English language tv channel for countering Islamophobia.In a tweet, the premier shared a picture of his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on the sidelines of the recent United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) 74th session in New York.

According to the PM, the prominent leaders of the three countries decided to set up an English language TV Channel for outlining issues of Muslims.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations New York Tayyip Erdogan Muslim TV

Recent Stories

Azhar, Salman centuries put Central Punjab in comm ..

22 minutes ago

Aerial firing incidents claim two lives; FIRs lodg ..

17 minutes ago

Volkswagen faces first mammoth diesel lawsuit on h ..

17 minutes ago

NAB rules amendments: Draft sent to ministries for ..

17 minutes ago

Putin Currently Not Planning Talks With Sudanese S ..

17 minutes ago

Over 30 Flights Delayed, Canceled in Moscow Airpor ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.