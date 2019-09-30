Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia to jointly launch 'BBC type' TV channel: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced launching a BBC-type' English language TV channel for countering Islamophobia.In a tweet, the premier shared a picture of his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on the sidelines of the recent United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) 74th session in New York

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced launching a BBC-type' English language tv channel for countering Islamophobia.In a tweet, the premier shared a picture of his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on the sidelines of the recent United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) 74th session in New York.

According to the PM, the prominent leaders of the three countries decided to set up an English language TV Channel for outlining issues of Muslims.