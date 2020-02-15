Pakistan, Turkey collaboration in media to strengthen Muslim Ummah: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 02:03 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sarturday said the Cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey's state media is a positive development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sarturday said the Cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey's state media is a positive development.

In a tweet, the SAPM said it was propitious to have Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with Pakistan Television, Pakistan Broadcasting Association and TRT and other departments.

Dr Firdous said, "This initiative will promote cultural relationships between Turkey and Pakistan, encourage understanding of each other's traditions and further strengthen public relations." She added that under these MoUs, TV dramas from Pakistan and Turkey would be screened in each other's countries.

"This bilateral cooperation will not only facilitate exchange of programmes between the two countries, but will also strengthen the narrative to highlight cause of Muslim Ummah.

" The SAPM said the agreement on cooperation between the two countries in the field of cinema would help restore and promote Pakistani film industry.

She went on to mention that promotion and development of tourism sector was the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The MoU for increasing cooperation in the tourism sector will be helpful in benefitting from the experiences of Turkey in this sector and would also be a precursor to the development of tourism in Pakistan." Dr Firdous mentioned that exhibitions and calligraphy workshops would be organized in the fields of culture and heritage in both the countries.

She said, joint initiatives to promote and preserve Islamic architectureand heritage were also under consideration.

