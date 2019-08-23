Pakistan-Turkey educational linkage to get stronger: Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul on Friday expressed the hope that Pakistan-Turkish educational linkage will get stronger and there will be more exchanges of students, with the passage of time.Addressing a Graduation ceremony of Turkish students on learning urdu language at Allama Iqbal Open University ( AIOU), he said the government of Turkey will encourage cooperative partnership among the Universities of the two countries to earn from each other and have a better understanding of contemporary knowledge.He said he was excited to see that a group of Turkish students got themselves well educated in Urdu language, and they were able to read, write and speak it after attending just six-week course at the AIOU.

Appreciating the AIOU's efforts in promoting educational linkages between the two brotherly countries, he said he was looking forward to open new avenues of bilateral cooperation.Welcoming the ambassador, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum said he cherished Pakistan's deep-rooted relations with Turkey and wished they should be strong partner in the educational sector.The AIOU, he added, will soon prepare a �Concept paper' to further strengthen bilateral ties at the Universities' level.

The AIOU, he said is actively engaged in enhancing its international collaboration particularly with the Central Asia States and Pakistan's great friends like Turkey.