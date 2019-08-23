UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan-Turkey Educational Linkage To Get Stronger: Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:29 PM

Pakistan-Turkey educational linkage to get stronger: Envoy

Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul on Friday expressed the hope that Pakistan-Turkish educational linkage will get stronger and there will be more exchanges of students, with the passage of time

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul on Friday expressed the hope that Pakistan-Turkish educational linkage will get stronger and there will be more exchanges of students, with the passage of time.Addressing a Graduation ceremony of Turkish students on learning urdu language at Allama Iqbal Open University ( AIOU), he said the government of Turkey will encourage cooperative partnership among the Universities of the two countries to earn from each other and have a better understanding of contemporary knowledge.He said he was excited to see that a group of Turkish students got themselves well educated in Urdu language, and they were able to read, write and speak it after attending just six-week course at the AIOU.

Appreciating the AIOU's efforts in promoting educational linkages between the two brotherly countries, he said he was looking forward to open new avenues of bilateral cooperation.Welcoming the ambassador, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum said he cherished Pakistan's deep-rooted relations with Turkey and wished they should be strong partner in the educational sector.The AIOU, he added, will soon prepare a �Concept paper' to further strengthen bilateral ties at the Universities' level.

The AIOU, he said is actively engaged in enhancing its international collaboration particularly with the Central Asia States and Pakistan's great friends like Turkey.

Related Topics

Pakistan Turkey Allama Iqbal Open University From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Video of no legal use to Nawaz unless verified by ..

2 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs198.153 million for Revenue Divisi ..

2 minutes ago

UK to hold talks with France after spike in migran ..

2 minutes ago

Health experts for taking preventive measures agai ..

11 minutes ago

Rally for Kashmiris in Multan

11 minutes ago

Putin Makes Important Statement on INF at Meeting ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.