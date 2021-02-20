UrduPoint.com
Pakistan-Turkey Joint Military Exercise "ATATURK-XI 2021" Concludes

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 08:12 PM

Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The three-week long Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise "ATATURK-XI 2021" has concluded on Saturday at Terbela.

The troops from Turkish Special forces and Pakistan's Special Service Group (SSG) participated in the exercise, said a statement of the Armed Forces media wing.

The three weeks long exercise focused on Counter Terrorism operations including Cordon and Search techniques, Built-up Area clearance drills with Combat Aviation support, Hostage Rescue.

Free Fall by Para Troopers and Martial arts were also practiced during the training.

Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan witnessed the closing ceremony as chief guest.

A high level military delegation from Turkey headed by Major General Emre Tayanc also attended the closing ceremony.

