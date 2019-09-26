UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia To Jointly Start English Channel To Confront Islamophbia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 01:30 AM

Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia to jointly start English channel to confront Islamophbia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia on Wednesday decided to jointly start an English language channel dedicated to confronting the challenges posed by Islamophobia and setting the record straight on the religion islam.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a twitter message, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed and himslef had a meeting on Wednesday at the sidelines of the 74th meeting of the United Nations Gneral Assembly in New York in which it was decided that the three countries would jointly start an English language channel dedicated to confronting the challenges posed by Islamophobia and setting the record straight on the great religion - Islam.

The prime minister said misperceptions, which bring people together against Muslims, would be corrected; the issue of blasphemy would be properly contextualized; series & films would be produced on Muslim history to educate/inform "our own people and the world". Muslims would be given a dedicated media presence, he added.

