Pakistan, Turkey Reaffirm Resolve To Further Strengthen Defence Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm resolve to further strengthen defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Turkey, during the 15th meeting of Turkey-Pakistan High Level Military Dialogue Group (HLMDG) held in Ankara from December 22 to 23, reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen defence cooperation.

General Seluk Bayraktaroglu, Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff led the Turkish delegation, while Lt Gen (R) Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain, Secretary Defence led Pakistan delegation in the talks, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Ankara on Thursday said.

During the HLMDG meeting, both delegations discussed all avenues of mutual cooperation in military training, education, counter terrorism and defence industry cooperation including joint production and procurement.

Both sides shared perspectives on prevailing regional environment including the middle East, South Asia and Afghanistan.

The meeting also took stock of the progress that has been made since the last HLMDG meeting held in Pakistan in April last year.

The HLMDG is the highest level of institutional mechanism between Pakistan and Turkey, mandated to charter policies and action plans to promote ties in the defence field. The next session of Pakistan-Turkey HLMDG meeting will be held in Pakistan in 2021.

Lt. Gen. (R) Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain separately called on Minister for National Defence of Turkey Hulusi Akar, Chief of Turkish General Staff General Yasar Guler, Head of Presidency of Turkish Defence Industries Prof. Dr. Ismail Demir and CEO of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) Dr. Temil Kotil.

Pakistan delegation also visited defence industry firms including Baykar (UAV OEM), ASELSAN, HAVELSAN and TAI.

