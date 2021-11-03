Pakistan-Turkey relations based on mutual trust, confidence: Sindh Governor

UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said Pakistan and Turkey relations were based on mutual trust, confidence, common values and religious similarities and Pakistan always cherished its cordial relation with Turkey

Addressing a press conference here at Governor's House on Wednesday, Imran Ismail said exchange of cultural delegations and people-to-people contact would bring the two fraternal countries close.

A Turkish delegation comprising of actors of drama serial Artugral; and Sohail Hamid Khan Managing Director J. were also present on the occasion.

It was pointed out that Cengiz Coskun and Nurettin S�nmez were visiting Karachi as the brand ambassadors of J. (J DOT).

Imran Ismail termed the visit of the delegation a step forward in furtherance of the pursuit of friendship and cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

"Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Turkey and desires to further strengthen it through people-to-people contact", he said.

He said the cultural relations were being fostered to promote closer friendship and mutual understanding between the people of the two countries, he added.

The governor said Pakistan and Turkey were working jointly on a film on the life of Sultan Salahuddin Ayubi.

Sohail Hamid Khan Managing Director J. and Almirah hoped that the collaboration would play an important role in cementing Pakistan-Turkey relations which would be a big milestone in the right direction.

