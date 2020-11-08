Pakistan, Turkey send letters to all Muslim countries on blasphemy: Noorul Haq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri Sunday strongly condemned blasphemy caricatures recently published in France and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turk President Tayyip Erdogan have sent condemnation letters on this heinous act to all Islamic countries.

Addressing a National Melaadun Nabi Conference held at Mula Gori here, he said each and every Muslim has a great respect for their Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and no one would be allowed to target the personality of Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him).

He said action taken by both the Muslim's leaders was commendable and we would never be resisted for sacrifices in future on protection of personality of Prophet (PBUH). He said voices on blasphemy have been raised on the parliament's floor while the protest demonstrations against French government are being held in different countries across the globe.

He said the preaching of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) has given the beacons of righteous for humanity and following his teachings is a success in this world and in the hereafter. He said we can shed our blood for the sake of our prophet's disrespect.

Federal Minister welcomed holding of Melaadun Nabi Conference and said that we are real followers of Prophet (PBUH) and relations of love and respect with our preacher (PBUH) would be continued till death.

The conference was attended by large number of people and addressed by Allama Mohammad Adnan Qadri, PTI Senior Leader Haji Ameed Mohammad Khan, Chairman Zakat Committee Maulana Ehsanullah Junaidi, Malik Abdul Manan Mulagori, Malik Fazle Mola, Haji Ashraf Afridi and Maulana Wasaulah Qadri.