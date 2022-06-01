Pakistan, Turkey sign agreements, MOUs for enhanced cooperation in diverse areas

Pakistan and Turkey on Wednesday signed various bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for enhanced cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest, including trade, economy, communication, environment and housing

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Turkey on Wednesday signed various bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for enhanced cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest, including trade, economy, communication, environment and housing.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan witnessed the signing of bilateral agreements and MOUs.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar and Turkish ministers for Trade and Transport signed the documents on behalf of their respective governments.

Following is the detail of bilateral documents: 1) Memorandum of Understanding between the Turkish Presidency of Strategy and Budget, and Pakistan's Public Private Partnership Authority.

2) Framework For Knowledge Sharing Programme between the Government of Turkey and the Government of Pakistan.

3) Memorandum of Understanding on Highway Engineering between the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and Pakistan's Ministry of Communications.

4) Joint Ministerial Statement on Developing Bilateral Trade and Economic Relations between Turkey and Pakistan.

5) Technical Cooperation Protocol between the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance and Pakistan's Ministry of Finance.

6) Cooperation Protocol on Debt Management between the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance, and Pakistan's Ministry of Economic Affairs.

7) Memorandum of Understanding between the Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, and NAYA Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) on Cooperation in the Field of Housing.