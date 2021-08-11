UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Turkey Stress Joint Efforts On Overcoming Challenges Of Islamic World

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Turkey on Wednesday expressed intent to expand bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, particularly defence and emphasized on joint efforts to overcome the challenges faced by the Islamic world.

This was discussed in a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the visiting Turkish Defence Minister General (R) Hulusi Akar, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.  President Alvi said Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Turkey as both countries enjoyed a long history of fraternal relations based on common faith, values and mutual trust.

Terming Turkey a "brother and great friend that always supported Pakistan at difficult times", he thanked the Turkish leadership for its support at international fora on core issues, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

The president expressed confidence that the signing of agreement on military training cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey during the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan in February 2020 would further strength defence cooperation.

He reiterated Pakistan's continued support to Turkey on the issue of Cyprus.  On Afghanistan, the president said Pakistan was making sincere efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He also highlighted the human rights violations being committed by India against the Muslim population of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The meeting also underlined the need for unity among the Muslim countries to address the challenge of animosity against islam.  The Turkish defence minister said Turkey wanted to enhance bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in various fields, particularly defence.

He said that Turkey would continue to support Pakistan on its stance on Kashmir.

The Turkish defence minister delivered an invitation to President Dr Arif Alvi from his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to visit Turkey.

