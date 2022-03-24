UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Turkey Stress Need For Enhanced Trade, Defence Cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Turkey Thursday underlined the need for enhanced cooperation in trade, culture and defence, besides reiterating the resolve to support each other at regional and international fora.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the visiting Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Yasar Guler here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the Chief of the Turkish General Staff, the president said Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed deep-rooted relations, which needed to be further broadened for the mutual benefit of two countries.

He emphasised the need for increasing cooperation in the fields of trade, information technology (IT), and defence.

The president reiterated that Pakistan would continue to support Turkey on Cyprus issue.

He also highlighted the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by India and its involvement in the genocide of Muslims.

President Alvi thanked Turkey for supporting Pakistan, particularly its stance on the Kashmir dispute.

Discussing the Afghan situation, the meeting emphasised that peace in Afghanistan was very important as it would bring prosperity to its people as well as promote regional trade and connectivity.

Congratulating the president on successfully holding the Pakistan Day parade, General Yasar Guler said Turkey would continue to support Pakistan at every platform.

He underlined the need for further strengthening friendly relations between the two countries, and expressed the hope that the new generations of the two countries would take forward the bilateral ties to new levels.

He also appreciated Pakistan's efforts in supporting Afghanistan at difficult times.

