Pakistan, Turkey to further strengthen bilateral ties: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday underlined the need for increased cooperation with Turkey in various fields for the mutual benefits of the two brotherly countries.

During a video conference with his Turkish counterpart, Suleyman Soylu, the minister said that both brotherly countries enjoyed exemplary cooperation which needed to be further cemented in various areas.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey had the same and clear understanding on confronting issues of Muslim Ummah.

He said that Pakistan had raised its voice to support Afghan people on humanitarian grounds. He appreciated the step of the Turkish government to support Afghan citizens.

He said that the people of Pakistan regarded their relationship with Turkey.

He added people of Pakistan considered Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a popular Muslim head of the state for promoting unity among Muslim communities across the world.

He said that direction had been issued to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take strict action against all those groups involved in human smuggling.

He added every step would be taken by the Ministry of Interior and FIA to stop illegal immigration of Pakistanis towards Turkey.

Sheikh Rashid said that fencing at Afghanistan and Iran borders would be helpful in stopping illegal human smuggling and drug trafficking.

He added the fencing work on Pak-Iran would be completed in the current year while 700 km fencing at the Iran border had already been completed.

Turkish minister Suleyman Soylu stressed the need to enhance coordination between ministries of Interior and its departments of both countries.

He said that the world was facing great challenges in drug trafficking, cyber security crimes, and human smuggling.

He said that these issues can be addressed and handled effectively with strong coordination.

He expressed the hope that illegal immigration and human smuggling could be controlled with the joint strategy of the two countries.

During the conference, both sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Both sides also discussed regional peace and stability, illegal immigration, human trafficking and other matters of mutual interest.

Both sides agreed to adopt joint measures against illegal immigration and human trafficking while declaring zero-tolerance against illegal immigration and human trafficking as a joint objective of the two countries. Both ministers invited each other to visit their respective countries.