Pakistan, Turkey to increase cooperation in housing sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The brotherly nations of Pakistan, and Turkey on Monday agreed to increase cooperation in various sectors, especially in low-cost housing.

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani in a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Paaci discussed matters of mutual interest.

Both sides vowed to implement the accords signed between the two brotherly states.

Welcoming the newly appointed ambassador, the secretary of housing expressed his best wishes for his future endeavors.

Shallwani extended his support to the ambassador in all relevant matters.

He reiterated that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy cordial fraternal ties and mutually beneficial bilateral relations.

This very relationship is based on common faith, values, culture, civilization linkages, history, and mutual trust, said Shallwani.

He underscored that Pakistan immensely values its ties with Turkey.

The ambassador expressed similar thoughts for further promoting ties between both the brotherly countries in all domains of mutual interest, particularly in the housing and manufacturing sectors.

The Federal secretary extended a cordial invitation to Mehmet Paaci to attend the upcoming first International Housing Expo-2022.

The envoy supported and expressed his country's participation in the event and said it will bring mutual dividends to both friendly countries.

Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman, Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Hyder was also present on the occasion.