Pakistan, Turkey To Strengthen Educational Ties Through Landmark Agreement
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 06:55 PM
In a significant step towards enhancing educational and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey, the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) and the Turkish Maarif Foundation are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) In a significant step towards enhancing educational and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey, the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) and the Turkish Maarif Foundation are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The agreement aims to foster cultural exchanges and educational collaborations between the two nations, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation.
According to an official, the MoU is expected to provide a platform for students and youth from both countries to engage in shared learning, cultural exchange programs, and collaborative projects. This initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen the bond between Pakistan and Turkey, with a focus on education, culture and youth development.
The Turkish Maarif Foundation, established by the Turkish Parliament, is committed to providing educational services abroad and fostering global cultural and educational exchanges.
With a presence in 67 countries and a network of 332 institutions, the foundation serves over 40,000 students and offers programs ranging from preschool to higher education.
The planned MoU is a testament to the growing cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey in the fields of education and culture.It is expected to open up new opportunities for students, youth, and educators from both countries, promoting people-to-people contact and mutual understanding.
The signing of the MoU is expected to further strengthen the relations between Pakistan and Turkey, building on the existing cultural and historical ties between the two nations.
This landmark agreement is set to pave the way for a new era of educational cooperation and cultural exchange between Pakistan and Turkey, benefiting students, youth, and communities in both countries.
Recent Stories
Emirates Falcons International Cup to mark launch as annual event starting from ..
LDP to deliver durable, citizen-friendly infrastructure: DC
DG Fisheries for repairing of trout fish hatchery
Clean drinking water vital for healthy human life: Chairman Senate
Substandard drinks seized in Kohat
Labourer injured in brick-kiln fire in Hasilpur
CBUAE gold reserves rise 26% in Jan.-May 2025
Heavy rain lashes Karachi again, Urban flooding, power outages paralyze City
Gold prices decline per tola for second straight day in Pakistan
Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed doubles debut
Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during KP floods
Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Ale ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDP to deliver durable, citizen-friendly infrastructure: DC3 minutes ago
-
DG Fisheries for repairing of trout fish hatchery3 minutes ago
-
Clean drinking water vital for healthy human life: Chairman Senate3 minutes ago
-
Substandard drinks seized in Kohat3 minutes ago
-
Labourer injured in brick-kiln fire in Hasilpur3 minutes ago
-
Body toll rises to 18 as search & rescue operation continues in Battagram-Mansehra border area50 minutes ago
-
Bilal Azhar Kiani offers condolences on passing of Absar Alam’s mother50 minutes ago
-
Education Minister lauds efforts of Odyssey, LearnOBots, calling mental revolution50 minutes ago
-
Three armed suspects arrested after shootout in DI Khan50 minutes ago
-
Arts Council, NBF join hands to promote Pakistan’s cultural heritage50 minutes ago
-
District Polio Committee Meeting Held to Review Preparations50 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM urges Afghan authorities to take concrete measures against TTP, BLA50 minutes ago