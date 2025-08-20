Open Menu

Pakistan, Turkey To Strengthen Educational Ties Through Landmark Agreement

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 06:55 PM

In a significant step towards enhancing educational and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey, the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) and the Turkish Maarif Foundation are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

The agreement aims to foster cultural exchanges and educational collaborations between the two nations, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation.

According to an official, the MoU is expected to provide a platform for students and youth from both countries to engage in shared learning, cultural exchange programs, and collaborative projects. This initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen the bond between Pakistan and Turkey, with a focus on education, culture and youth development.

The Turkish Maarif Foundation, established by the Turkish Parliament, is committed to providing educational services abroad and fostering global cultural and educational exchanges.

With a presence in 67 countries and a network of 332 institutions, the foundation serves over 40,000 students and offers programs ranging from preschool to higher education.

The planned MoU is a testament to the growing cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey in the fields of education and culture.It is expected to open up new opportunities for students, youth, and educators from both countries, promoting people-to-people contact and mutual understanding.

The signing of the MoU is expected to further strengthen the relations between Pakistan and Turkey, building on the existing cultural and historical ties between the two nations.

This landmark agreement is set to pave the way for a new era of educational cooperation and cultural exchange between Pakistan and Turkey, benefiting students, youth, and communities in both countries.

