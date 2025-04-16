Pakistan, Turkey vow to deepen ties in Science and Technology

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi in a meeting with the Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu reaffirmed exploring new avenues for bilateral cooperation and enduring friendship between the two nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi in a meeting with the Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu reaffirmed exploring new avenues for bilateral cooperation and enduring friendship between the two nations.

During the meeting, the two dignitaries highlighted the historic ties between Pakistan and Turkey and expressed a strong commitment to enhancing collaboration, particularly in the fields of science, education, and technology.

Khalid Magsi emphasized the vast potential for scientific and technological cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He underscored the significance of joint initiatives, collaborative research, and technology transfer in fostering development and innovation, and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to open a new chapter of strategic partnership in science and technology with Turkey.

Both sides agreed to elevate their partnership to new dimensions, reflecting their shared vision for regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Khalid Magsi noted the importance of long-term strategic cooperation rooted in mutual trust and shared values.

In addition to bilateral matters, the leaders condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Khalid Magsi voiced serious concern over the targeting of innocent Palestinian civilians, particularly women and children, terming it a blatant violation of human rights.

He called on the international community to take concrete and practical steps in support of the oppressed Palestinian people.The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge to work closely for mutual progress and to uphold shared values on regional and global platforms.