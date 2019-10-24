UrduPoint.com
Pakistan-Turkish Defence Equipment Exhibition Opened

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 02:38 PM

Pakistan-Turkish defence equipment exhibition opened

The first Pak-Turk defence equipment exhibition titled, "5th Defence Port Turkey' was inaugurated here at Pak China Friendship Centre by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati by cutting the ribbon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The first Pak-Turk defence equipment exhibition titled, "5th Defence Port Turkey' was inaugurated here at Pak China Friendship Centre by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati by cutting the ribbon.

Pakistan was hosting the defence production exhibition of Turkish defence industry for the first time in the history. The exhibition would continue for three days. The exhibition would be opened for general public on Saturday (October 26) from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

In the exhibition,�24 stalls each of defence equipment of Turkey and Pakistan were displayed. The equipment including ammunition, artillery, tanks, heavy duty trucks, tanks and other equipment on display in the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati said the exhibition shows historical, cultural and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not only prove a game changer for the entire region but also set to provide investment opportunities to Turkish investors.

Vice President of Turkish Defence Industry Mustafa said Pak-Turkey relations would continue to flourish with each passing day. Turkey was procuring Super Mushshaq Aircraft from Pakistan.

Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakil said the ever expanding Pak Turkish relations enjoying deep cultural, historical background.

He hoped that the relations between Pakistan and Turkey would flourish further. Turkey considers Pakistan its second home. The relations between the two countries would grow further with every passing day.

Secretary Defence Production Lt Gen (Retd) Dr Muhammad Zahid Latif also present on the occasion.

