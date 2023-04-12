Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost cooperation in various fields I  

Close
Pakistan, Turkiye Agree To Boost Cooperation In Various Fields

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Slamabad: Pakistan and Turkiye on Wednesday agreed to keep up bilateral cooperation in multiple fields including trade, investment, defence, education and culture.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2023) Pakistan and Turkiye on Wednesday agreed to keep up bilateral cooperation in multiple fields including trade, investment, defence, education and culture.

An understanding to this effect was reached during a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Turkiye's Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Paçaci, in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Both sides also resolved to continue cooperating with each other on bilateral as well as multilateral forums.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy fraternal brotherly relations as both countries stand by each other in the hour of distress.

The Turkish envoy thanked Pakistan for extending support following an earthquake in his country.

The Foreign Minister also thanked Turkiye for supporting Pakistan following the devastating floods in the country.

FM appreciates UN partnership to advance socio-economic development in country:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appreciated the United Nations' partnership under the UN-Pakistan framework to advance socio-economic development in the country.

He was talking to the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, who called on him in Islamabad today.

Pakistan-UN cooperation including in development and humanitarian domains also came under discussion.

