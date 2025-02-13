Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts to reach goal of $5b trade volume

(@Abdulla99267510)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says both countries have considered expanding scope of their current goods trade agreement in first stage.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2025) Pakistan and Turkiye have agreed to continue their efforts to reach the goal of 5 billion Dollar trade volume.

This came at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting in Islamabad on Thursday.

Later addressing a press stakeout, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said both the countries have considered expanding the scope of their current goods trade agreement in the first stage.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish investors will be encouraged to engage more in Pakistan and develop flagship projects.

He said our military dialogue and cooperation in defense industry have grown our trade and investment relations exponentially. He said the two sides have reaffirmed the determination to advance the projects and potential areas of cooperation including procurement, sales and joint manufacturing.

Referring to the twenty four agreements signed on Thursday (today), the Turkish President expressed the confidence that they will prove beneficial for the two countries and the region.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan appreciated Pakistan's great sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He reemphasized Turkiye's unconditional support to Pakistan in its fight against all forms of terrorism.

The Turkish President said his country stands in solidarity with Kashmiri brothers. He said Turkiye will continue its firm support for the resolution of Kashmir dispute through dialogue based on the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan also commended Pakistan's unwavering stance on Palestine issue, saying both the countries will continue to work together for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was appreciative of Turkiye's clear and consistent stance on Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He said Pakistan fully supports the cause of Northern Cyprus and firmly stands by Turkiye over the matter.

Shehbaz Sharif said Turkiye has always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin including floods and earthquakes. He said the spirit of compassion and generosity has been the guiding principle of this enduring partnership. He expressed confidence that the brotherhood and fraternal ties between the two countries will get stronger by the time. He also emphasized that the visit of Turkish President has given a new level to our brotherly relations.

The Prime Minister said the two sides today discussed a range of issues from trade and investment to strategic and defense cooperation. He said the agreements and MOUs signed on Thursday including announcement of SEZ to be built by Turkish firms for industrial production are all going to be materialized through joint cooperation. He assured that he will work closely with the Turkish President to convert these agreements into action.

Later, the Prime Minister hosted a luncheon in honour of the Turkish President and his delegation.