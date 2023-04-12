Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Turkiye Agree To Cooperate In Multiple Fields

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to cooperate in multiple fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan and Turkiye on Wednesday agreed to keep up bilateral cooperation in multiple fields including trade, investment, defence, education and culture.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Ambassador of Turkiye in Islamabad Dr Mehmet Paçaci, who called on him here.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoyed fraternal brotherly relations as both countries stood by each other in the hour of distress.

The Turkish envoy thanked Pakistan for extending support following an earthquake in his country.

FM also thanked Turkiye for supporting Pakistan following the devastating floods.

Both sides also resolved to continue cooperating with each other on bilateral as well as multilateral forums.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Earthquake Education

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi attends AUS Alumni Iftar

Bodour Al Qasimi attends AUS Alumni Iftar

9 minutes ago
 Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred caus ..

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred cause: Marriyum

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over pa ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Muba ..

54 minutes ago
 'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One ..

'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One Million Plants

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.