Pakistan, Turkiye agree to cooperate in multiple fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan and Turkiye on Wednesday agreed to keep up bilateral cooperation in multiple fields including trade, investment, defence, education and culture.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Ambassador of Turkiye in Islamabad Dr Mehmet Paçaci, who called on him here.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoyed fraternal brotherly relations as both countries stood by each other in the hour of distress.

The Turkish envoy thanked Pakistan for extending support following an earthquake in his country.

FM also thanked Turkiye for supporting Pakistan following the devastating floods.

Both sides also resolved to continue cooperating with each other on bilateral as well as multilateral forums.