Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said Pakistan and Turkiye agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest including economy and trade.

In a post on X, he said, “Today, I called my brother H.

E. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and conveyed my sincere wishes and prayers for the prosperity and progress of the people of Türkiye. We agreed to further enhance our bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest including economy and trade.”