Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in energy sector

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan and Turkiye on Tuesday agreed to enhance cooperation in the energy sector, especially in the area of renewable energy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Pakistan and Turkiye on Tuesday agreed to enhance cooperation in the energy sector, especially in the area of renewable energy.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was talking to a 9-member delegation led by Turkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar here at the PM House.

“We are proud of the centuries-old brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye,” the prime minister added.

He noted that the recent visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan will further enhance economic relations between the two countries.

The prime minister thanked Turkiye’s Minister of Energy and the high-level delegation for participating in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Summit.

“There are vast opportunities available to expand economic relations between the two countries,” the prime minister added.

He stated that the agreement on offshore oil and gas exploration between Pakistan and Turkiye will further strengthen their economic ties.

The Turkish delegation appreciated the ongoing reforms in Pakistan’s energy sector.

Turkiye’s Minister of Energy said that his country will share its successful experience in energy reforms and privatization, particularly in the power sector, with Pakistan.

He added that the ongoing reforms in Pakistan’s energy sector will make it more attractive for investment.

The Turkish Minister also expressed strong interest in Pakistan’s mineral sector, especially in the exploration of rare earth minerals.

He noted that participation in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Summit provided a clear understanding of the vast potential of this sector in the country.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Power Awais Leghari, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and senior government officials.