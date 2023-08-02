Open Menu

Pakistan, Turkiye Agree To Maintain Close Coordination For Improved Ties

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to maintain close coordination for improved ties

KARACHI, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan and Turkiye on Wednesday agreed to continue close coordination and engagement through well-established bilateral mechanisms to continue with the upwards trajectory of bilateral relations.

The bilateral relations were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and visiting Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, after they jointly launched PNS Tariq Corvette.

The two leaders discussed wide-ranging issues encompassing bilateral relations, the regional situation and other areas of mutual interest.

Appreciating the strong bilateral cooperation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of transforming the brotherly relations into mutually rewarding trade and economic ties.

He underscored the importance of enhancing people-to-people contacts and joint collaborations in R&D, IT, energy, infrastructure, food security, tourism and mining sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister

Recent Stories

MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for ..

MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for sustainability of marine envi ..

8 minutes ago
 Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

23 minutes ago
 DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian c ..

DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian crossing systems in DSO

38 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes need to enhance bilateral strategic ..

PM emphasizes need to enhance bilateral strategic ties b/w Pakistan, Turkiye

40 minutes ago
 Thirteen higher education institutions join UCN to ..

Thirteen higher education institutions join UCN to collaborate on COP28 youth-fo ..

53 minutes ago
 Transformation towards digital economy facilitatin ..

Transformation towards digital economy facilitating Pakistani women entrepreneur ..

1 hour ago
La Teste-de-Buch Racecourse to host two Al Wathba ..

La Teste-de-Buch Racecourse to host two Al Wathba Stallions races tomorrow

1 hour ago
 TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

2 hours ago
 Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all ..

Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all threats: FO

2 hours ago
 German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for b ..

German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for bringing peace in region

3 hours ago
 ECP again defers Imran Khan's indictment in contem ..

ECP again defers Imran Khan's indictment in contempt case

3 hours ago
 Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve ..

Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve against terrorism: PM

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan