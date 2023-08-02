Pakistan, Turkiye agree to maintain close coordination for improved ties

KARACHI, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan and Turkiye on Wednesday agreed to continue close coordination and engagement through well-established bilateral mechanisms to continue with the upwards trajectory of bilateral relations.

The bilateral relations were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and visiting Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, after they jointly launched PNS Tariq Corvette.

The two leaders discussed wide-ranging issues encompassing bilateral relations, the regional situation and other areas of mutual interest.

Appreciating the strong bilateral cooperation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of transforming the brotherly relations into mutually rewarding trade and economic ties.

He underscored the importance of enhancing people-to-people contacts and joint collaborations in R&D, IT, energy, infrastructure, food security, tourism and mining sectors.