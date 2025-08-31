Pakistan, Turkiye are two countries but one nation: Cemal Sangu

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Consul General of the Republic of Turkiye in Karachi, Cemal Sangu, has said that Turkiye and Pakistan are two different countries but one nation. The people of both countries consider each other’s homeland as their own.

He was addressing as the chief guest at a farewell dinner hosted in his honor at Karachi Gymkhana by Dr. Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Founding Chairman of the Economic Diplomacy Forum and President of the Pakistan-Turkiye business Forum, on the occasion of stepping down from office and departing for Turkiye.

On the occasion, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Irfan Soomro, Chairman of UB Group Zubair Motiwala, and Director/CEO of Chaudhry Shafiq Group, Kashif Sheikh, also spoke. The event was attended by the Consul General of Oman, Engineer Sami Abdullah; Consul General of Iraq, Mehr Ji Jang, Consul General of Malaysia, Herman Hardinata Ahmad, Trade Consul of Japan, Matsuda, Fazal Dada Bhoy; Athar Iqbal, Majeed Aziz; Kaleem Farooqi, General Moeenuddin Haider, Qazi Asad Abid, Dr. Imran Jofa, Ibrahim Towaab, Tariq Saud; CFR Chairperson Nadra Panjwani, and others.

The Consul General said he had spent a very good time in Karachi. The negative propaganda about Karachi had proven to be false. He said he also visited other cities of Sindh and did not face any problems. During his tenure, he played a role in strengthening diplomatic, trade, cultural, and social cooperation between the two countries, focusing particularly on the exchange of delegations.

He highlighted Turkiye’s rich history and said his country has always worked to uphold the banner of islam.

He praised Karachiites as courteous, hospitable, and warm people and shared that he had memorable moments with them.

Speaking about education, he noted that many institutions in Karachi help foster understanding of both cultures. Referring to his book, he mentioned his research on Pakistan and India, emphasizing the importance of Pakistan’s national language, urdu.

Host Dr. Farooq Afzal stressed the need to further strengthen cooperation in trade, economy, culture, and the social sector. He said Cemal Sangu had established very good relations with people in Karachi, and he would always be remembered. He added that Turkiye has always supported Pakistan’s stance and stood by it in difficult times.

Zubair Motiwala said Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy strong relations, and both nations respect each other. He encouraged Turkish investors to invest in Pakistan, noting that there are good opportunities in various sectors. He added that increasing trade between the two countries would bring prosperity to the people.

Irfan Soomro said Turkiye and Pakistan are important countries of the Muslim Ummah and share similar views on key issues. He praised Cemal Sangu for enhancing bilateral trade and cooperation during his tenure.

Kashif Sheikh thanked the guests and expressed hope that even after leaving Pakistan, Cemal Sangu would continue to visit the country.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a memento was presented to the chief guest, followed by a lavish dinner in honor of the attendees.