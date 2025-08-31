Pakistan, Turkiye Are Two Countries But One Nation: Cemal Sangu
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Consul General of the Republic of Turkiye in Karachi, Cemal Sangu, has said that Turkiye and Pakistan are two different countries but one nation. The people of both countries consider each other’s homeland as their own.
He was addressing as the chief guest at a farewell dinner hosted in his honor at Karachi Gymkhana by Dr. Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Founding Chairman of the Economic Diplomacy Forum and President of the Pakistan-Turkiye business Forum, on the occasion of stepping down from office and departing for Turkiye.
On the occasion, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Irfan Soomro, Chairman of UB Group Zubair Motiwala, and Director/CEO of Chaudhry Shafiq Group, Kashif Sheikh, also spoke. The event was attended by the Consul General of Oman, Engineer Sami Abdullah; Consul General of Iraq, Mehr Ji Jang, Consul General of Malaysia, Herman Hardinata Ahmad, Trade Consul of Japan, Matsuda, Fazal Dada Bhoy; Athar Iqbal, Majeed Aziz; Kaleem Farooqi, General Moeenuddin Haider, Qazi Asad Abid, Dr. Imran Jofa, Ibrahim Towaab, Tariq Saud; CFR Chairperson Nadra Panjwani, and others.
The Consul General said he had spent a very good time in Karachi. The negative propaganda about Karachi had proven to be false. He said he also visited other cities of Sindh and did not face any problems. During his tenure, he played a role in strengthening diplomatic, trade, cultural, and social cooperation between the two countries, focusing particularly on the exchange of delegations.
He highlighted Turkiye’s rich history and said his country has always worked to uphold the banner of islam.
He praised Karachiites as courteous, hospitable, and warm people and shared that he had memorable moments with them.
Speaking about education, he noted that many institutions in Karachi help foster understanding of both cultures. Referring to his book, he mentioned his research on Pakistan and India, emphasizing the importance of Pakistan’s national language, urdu.
Host Dr. Farooq Afzal stressed the need to further strengthen cooperation in trade, economy, culture, and the social sector. He said Cemal Sangu had established very good relations with people in Karachi, and he would always be remembered. He added that Turkiye has always supported Pakistan’s stance and stood by it in difficult times.
Zubair Motiwala said Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy strong relations, and both nations respect each other. He encouraged Turkish investors to invest in Pakistan, noting that there are good opportunities in various sectors. He added that increasing trade between the two countries would bring prosperity to the people.
Irfan Soomro said Turkiye and Pakistan are important countries of the Muslim Ummah and share similar views on key issues. He praised Cemal Sangu for enhancing bilateral trade and cooperation during his tenure.
Kashif Sheikh thanked the guests and expressed hope that even after leaving Pakistan, Cemal Sangu would continue to visit the country.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, a memento was presented to the chief guest, followed by a lavish dinner in honor of the attendees.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Turkiye are two countries but one nation: Cemal Sangu1 minute ago
-
Governor condoles with family of martyred lawyer2 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns potential floods in AJK in next 24 hrs2 minutes ago
-
400 students present research works at LUMHS conference2 minutes ago
-
Protected flood zones, riverbank clearance key to flood policy: Musadik Malik2 minutes ago
-
Govt strengthening flood management policies: Khawaja Asif12 minutes ago
-
850 dead, 1,150 injured nationwide in rains, floods: NDMA chairman12 minutes ago
-
Police rescue over 174,000 people amid flood emergency42 minutes ago
-
PM, President Erdogan review bilateral relations42 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Rangers rescue 8 deer in flood-hit areas52 minutes ago
-
Polio Eradication Drive Begins in Tando Adam from September 11 hour ago
-
Punjab to continue flood relief operations until complete rehabilitation: Marriyum Aurangzeb1 hour ago