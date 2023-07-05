Pakistan, Turkiye engage in 6th round of Bilateral Political Consultations

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The 6th round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Turkiye is being held in Ankara on Wednesday (July 5).

Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan will lead the Pakistan delegation while the Turkish side will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar, according to a spokesperson of the Foreign Office.

The two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations encompassing the political, economic, security, social and cultural dimensions.

Review of various institutional mechanisms, including the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) and the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) will also be undertaken.

Developments in the region and cooperation at the multilateral fora will also come for discussion. These consultations will set the stage for the next round of the HLSCC, to be held in Islamabad. Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is underpinned by abiding bonds of religion, culture and history. Regular high-level consultations remain a defining feature of this strategic partnership.