Pakistan, Turkiye Enjoy Exemplary Fraternal Relations Based On Common Values: Khawaja

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy exemplary fraternal relations based on common faith, culture, values, civilization and historical linkages, mutual trust and support.

The Minister paid his regards during a call on paid by Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye Mehmet Pacaci, a news release said.

While speaking to Ambassador of Turkiye, Mehmet Pacaci, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif expressed satisfaction over common understanding on regional and global emerging situation.

Minister stressed that Kashmir dispute coupled with water crises had central role in India-Pakistan relations and a just solution was necessary for lasting peace in the region under UN Resolutions.

He reiterated Pakistan's concern on Indian Army cruelties on innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir especially after revocation of Articles-370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution in August 2019.

Moreover, he also emphasized that Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral relations had been institutionalized under the forum of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) under Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence Relations under High Level Military Dialogue Meetings.

Minister for Defence also appreciated the fact that defence engagement between Pakistan and Turkiye focused on building Pakistan's capabilities through defence industrial collaboration and regular exchange of trainings, delegations, courses and joint exercises.

Both sides showed satisfaction on various areas of common interest including security, counter terrorism and tackling developing situation in the region.

