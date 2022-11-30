UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Turkiye Enjoy Shared Bonds Of Historical, Cultural Affinities: Hina Khar

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday said that the ties between the people of Pakistan and Turkiye were closely marked with shared bonds of historical and cultural affinities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday said that the ties between the people of Pakistan and Turkiye were closely marked with shared bonds of historical and cultural affinities.

Addressing at a ceremony to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of ties between the brotherly countries of Turkiye and Pakistan as a chief guest, she said few countries in the world enjoyed such excellent ties.

She opined there also existed complete unanimity and alignment of opinion between the two countries. These links were not only contemporary but also permanent, she added.

The minister of state while recalling the generous humanitarian support provided by Turkiye during the natural calamities, said that the people and the government of Turkiye had generously supported the people of Pakistan during 2005 earthquake, 2010 floods and in the recent floods that had devastated large parts of Pakistan.

She also lauded the medical and health facilities set up by Turkiye to serve the people of Pakistan.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci and a number of other ambassadors also attended the ceremony.

Hina Khar further said that both countries had been the founding members of different multilateral fora of cooperation, progress and development of the region including the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

As the founding members, both countries shared the same aspirations for the world and the region, she added.

She said the brotherly countries of Turkiye and Pakistan were also committed to high-level strategic partnership.

The minister of state said that they were committed to enhancing the bilateral trade volume to $5 billion in the next three years.

The Pakistanis have found Turkiye as a great tourism destination, she observed.

She expressed the optimism that the close camaraderie between the generations of both countries would continue in future and the upcoming generations would further strengthen the same bonds of close affinities, brotherhood and affection.

