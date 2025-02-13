Pakistan, Turkiye ink multiple deals to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan and Turkiye on Thursday exchanged the signed documents of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), protocols and cooperation agreements in various fields to step-up bilateral ties in various fields during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan witnessed exchanges of the accords between the two sides.

On the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan also signed the joint declaration of 7th meeting of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to further deepen strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat exchanged the signed documents of the declaration on the MoU between Export Credit Bank of Turkiye and Export Import Bank of Pakistan.

Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, and Turkish Minister for Trade Omer Bolat exchanged documents of the joint ministerial statement on cooperation of the verification of origin certificates used in trade and an MoU on digitalization of the verification of origin certificates used in trade.

Similarly, an MoU on cooperation in the field of industrial property was also exchanged by Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir.

In defence sector, an MoU on exchange of military and civilian personnel for social and cultural purposes was exchanged by Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Turkish Minister of Defence Yasar Guler.

Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Turkish Minister of Defence Yasar Guler also exchanged the signed documents of MoU on cooperation in Air Force Electronic Warfare and an MoU between the Secretariat of Defence Industries and the Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan.

Likewise, a protocol on training and cooperation in the field of military health was exchanged between Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Turkish Minister of Defence Yasar Guler.

Another MoU between Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Naval Research and Development Institute (NRDI) of Pakistan was exchanged by DG NRDI Pakistan Navy, R/Admiral Javed Iqbal HI (M) and Director Turkish Aerospace Industries Dr Mehmet Demiroglu.

In the field of Science and Technology, an MoU for cooperation in halal trade was signed by Minister of Science and Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat. Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Turkish Minister of Industries and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir also exchanged the signed copies of an MoU on the Establishment of Legal Metrology Infrastructure.

Additionally, in National Food Security and Research sector, the two sides signed cooperation agreement on Seed Protocol to amend the agreement. The documents were exchanged between Minister of National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli.

Similarly, in energy sector, the two sides signed protocol to amend the agreement on cooperation in the field of hydrocarbons. The documents were exchanged between Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar.

The two ministers also exchanged documents of two MoUs on cooperation in the field of energy transition, and cooperation in the field of mining.

The two sides also signed cooperation agreement in the field of water. The documents were exchanged between Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun exchanged the signed documents of MoUs on cooperation in the field of public relations and communications, and cooperation in the field of media and communications.

Meanwhile, the two sides signed MoU on cooperation in the fields of religious services and religious education. The signed documents were exchanged by Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Professor Dr Ali Ebras.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir also exchanged documents of MoU between Scientific and Technological Research Council Türkiye & National Textile University (NTU), Faisalabad, for Technical Assistance and development of Pakistan-Türkiye textile technology center.

Rana Tanveer Hussain and Hakan Fidan exchanged documents of MoU on technical cooperation in the field of health and pharmaceuticals.

Likewise, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan exchanged the signed documents of MoU in the field of technical cooperation between Central Bank of Turkiye (CBRT) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Attaullah Tarar and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan exchanged two documents of agreement on cultural cooperation, and agreement on co-production in audio visual services.

In addition to exchange of the documents, two MoUs have also been signed at Pakistan-Turkiye Business Forum.