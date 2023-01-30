UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-Turkiye Joint Exercise "ATTATURK-XII 2023" Commences At Tarbela

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ):The opening ceremony of Pakistan-Turkiye Joint Exercise "ATTATURK-XII 2023" was held on Monday at Tarbela.

The national anthems of both countries were played at the start of the ceremony, an Inter-Services Public Relations' (ISPR) news release said.

The troops from Turkish Special Forces and Pakistan Special Services Group (SSG) were participating in the exercise.

The two-week-long exercise aims at enhancing counter-terrorism techniques. The exercise will focus on compound clearance, cave clearance, sniper training, counter Improvised Explosive Devices(IED) training and combat medical care.

The joint exercise will enhance and further strengthen military ties between the countries and share Pakistan Army's experience in war against terrorism.

