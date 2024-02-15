Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence sector

(@Abdulla99267510)

The consensus to this effect emerged during a meeting between Deputy Chief of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces, General Irfan Ozsert and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in Rawalpindi.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2024) Pakistan and Turkiye have reaffirmed the commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence sector.

During the meeting, matters related to bilateral military engagements and cooperation were discussed.

Deputy Chief of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism