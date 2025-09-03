Open Menu

Pakistan-Turkiye Relations Based On Brotherhood, Mutual Love: Cemal Sangu

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 06:13 PM

Renowned architect and chairman of KHA Business and International Relations Kafeel Hussain organized a grand farewell ceremony in honor of the Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi Dr. Cemal Sangu

Prominent businessman Kaleem Farooqui, former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Majeed Aziz, DG Foreign Ministry Irfan Soomro, Consul Generals of the Sultanate of Oman, Germany, Malaysia, Indonesia, diplomatic representatives of the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, while Honorary Consul General of Morocco Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Honorary Consul General of Jordan Yousef Farrukh, Brigadier Haris Nawaz, Dr. Zahid Hassan Ansari, Athar Iqbal, Nadeem Maazji, FPCCI members, social activists and intellectuals were also present at the event.

Architect Kafeel Hussain said that Pakistan and Turkiye are best friends. Dr. Cemal Sangu not only strengthened the relations between Turkiye and Pakistan during his tenure but also promoted friendship and brotherhood between the people of both countries. He said that this event is a recognition of his services on our behalf and we hope that Dr.

Cemal Sangu will continue to consider Pakistan as his second home in the future.

Turkish Consul General Dr. Cemal Sangu said that the friendship between Turkiye and Pakistan spans centuries and I consider Pakistan as my second home, while the relations between Pakistan and Turkiye are based on brotherhood and mutual love.

Prominent businessman Kaleem Farooqui said that Kafeel Hussain's efforts in strengthening business and diplomatic relations are commendable. Former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Majeed Aziz said that Kafeel Hussain has played an important role in introducing the business community to the world. His tireless work and visionary thinking are truly commendable.

At the end of the ceremony, Director Regulatory Affairs KHA Business and International Relations Ali Haider thanked all the esteemed participants and said that your participation has made this event more successful and memorable.

The chief guest of the ceremony, Foreign Ministry officer Irfan Soomro, presented a commemorative shield to the outgoing Consul General of Turkiye, Dr. Cemal Sangu.

