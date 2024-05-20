Open Menu

Pakistan, Turkiye Resolve To Strengthen Trade, Investment, Defence Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:36 PM

Pakistan and Turkiye on Monday expressed a strong commitment to further broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation in all areas of interest, including trade, investment and defence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Pakistan and Turkiye on Monday expressed a strong commitment to further broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation in all areas of interest, including trade, investment and defence.

The bilateral relationship was discussed during the delegation-level talks between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan who is here on a two-day official visit.

The two leaders reviewed progress on bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international matters of mutual interest.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar appreciated Türkiye's firm and consistent support for the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He also reiterated Pakistan’s support for the legitimate rights of the people of Northern Cyprus.

The two ministers also discussed regional and global developments, especially the ongoing genocide and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

They stressed the need for urgent and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and the provision of urgent humanitarian relief for the besieged Palestinian people.

They reiterated the imperative for the creation of an independent Palestinian state for lasting peace in the middle East.

The two leaders also discussed the need to combat Islamophobia and stressed the urgency of addressing it in a holistic manner.

They also assessed preparations for the upcoming 7th session of Pakistan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be held in Islamabad in the near future.

Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy special bonds of friendship and brotherhood rooted in history, culture and religion. Regular dialogue and exchange of high-level visits are the hallmark of Pakistan-Türkiye robust bilateral relations.

