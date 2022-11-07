UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Turkiye Share Common Religion, Creed, Sufi Values: Abdul Shakoor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Pakistan, Turkiye share common religion, creed, Sufi values: Abdul Shakoor

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Monday said Pakistan and Turkiye had common religion, creed and values of Sufis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Monday said Pakistan and Turkiye had common religion, creed and values of Sufis.

In a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci, the minister discussed the matters of mutual interest and said the people of both the countries had love and respect for each other.

Abdul Shakoor said Turkiye had actively helped Pakistani brothers in the trying times, adding that the people of this region and religious scholars had given full financial and moral support for the stability of the Ottoman Caliphate.

He said the policy and views of the Turkish government regarding humanity and welfare of the Muslim Ummah were valuable.

The Turkish ambassador said Turkiye considered it an obligation to help Pakistani brothers and sisters in the difficult times.

He desired that Turkiye and Pakistan should achieve the common goals of development and prosperity together.

He also called for furthering relations between the two countries both at government and public levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Moral Muslim Mufti Government Love

Recent Stories

Algeria Submits Application for BRICS Membership - ..

Algeria Submits Application for BRICS Membership - Reports

19 seconds ago
 CM felicitates Sikh community on 553rd birth anniv ..

CM felicitates Sikh community on 553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

21 seconds ago
 Imran's long march has become 'dead body in the co ..

Imran's long march has become 'dead body in the coffin': Minister Mufti Abdul Sh ..

29 seconds ago
 Republican House Leader McCarthy Raises $500Mln Ah ..

Republican House Leader McCarthy Raises $500Mln Ahead of US Midterm Elections - ..

3 minutes ago
 Most people in entertainment industry are fraud: U ..

Most people in entertainment industry are fraud: Ushna Shah

39 minutes ago
 Barrister Arslan visits House of martyred SHO

Barrister Arslan visits House of martyred SHO

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.