Pakistan, Turkiye sign MoUs, agreements in fields of media, cultural cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Pakistan and Turkiye on Thursday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements for cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye here on Thursday.

Agreements were signed between the two countries in the fields of public relations and communications, media and communications, cultural cooperation and audiovisual services.

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar and Turkish Director of Communications Fahrettin Altan exchanged MoUs for cooperation in the fields of Public Relations and Communications and Media and Communications.

Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar and Turkish Minister for Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan exchanged agreements in the fields of cultural cooperation and audiovisual services.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif were also present on the occasion.