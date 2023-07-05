Open Menu

Pakistan, Turkiye To Review Entire Gamut Of Bilateral Relations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 05, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Pakistan, Turkiye to review entire gamut of bilateral relations

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan will lead the Pakistani delegation while the Turkish side will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2023) Sixth round of bilateral political consultations between Pakistan and Turkiye is being held in Ankara today.

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan will lead the Pakistani delegation while the Turkish side will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar.

The two sides will review entire gamut of bilateral relations encompassing the political, economic, security, social and cultural dimensions.

Review of various institutional mechanisms including the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and the Strategic Economic Framework would be undertaken.

Developments in the region and cooperation at the multilateral fora would also be discussed. These consultations would set the stage for the next round of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council to be held in Islamabad.

Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is underpinned by abiding bonds of religion, culture and history and regular high-level consultations remain a defining feature of this strategic partnership.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Ankara Lead

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler orders promotion of 171 local police cad ..

RAK Ruler orders promotion of 171 local police cadres

19 seconds ago
 Kriti Sanon, Kajol all set to collaborate in myste ..

Kriti Sanon, Kajol all set to collaborate in mystery thriller ‘Do Patti’

5 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah captivates fans on social media with h ..

Alizeh Shah captivates fans on social media with her stunning look

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to continue broadening their bilat ..

Pakistan, Qatar to continue broadening their bilateral ties: Prime Minister Muha ..

1 minute ago
 Szijjarto Thanks Russia for Saving Hungarian Lives ..

Szijjarto Thanks Russia for Saving Hungarian Lives With Sputnik V Vaccine

1 minute ago
 Govt prioritize for export-led growth in country: ..

Govt prioritize for export-led growth in country: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

1 minute ago
 Paucity of funds main reason to poverty, backwardn ..

Paucity of funds main reason to poverty, backwardness of Balochistan: Chief Mini ..

1 minute ago
 MQM-P presents evidence of voter list flaws to Ele ..

MQM-P presents evidence of voter list flaws to Election Commission

40 minutes ago
 Voluntary oil output cuts ensure market stability: ..

Voluntary oil output cuts ensure market stability: Suhail Al Mazrouei

45 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, son move pleas for acquittal in money ..

PM Shehbaz, son move pleas for acquittal in money laundering case

47 minutes ago
 PMML announces to support govt on observing Quran' ..

PMML announces to support govt on observing Quran's Sanctification Day

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan