Pakistan, Turkiye to review entire gamut of bilateral relations

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan will lead the Pakistani delegation while the Turkish side will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2023) Sixth round of bilateral political consultations between Pakistan and Turkiye is being held in Ankara today.

The two sides will review entire gamut of bilateral relations encompassing the political, economic, security, social and cultural dimensions.

Review of various institutional mechanisms including the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and the Strategic Economic Framework would be undertaken.

Developments in the region and cooperation at the multilateral fora would also be discussed. These consultations would set the stage for the next round of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council to be held in Islamabad.

Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is underpinned by abiding bonds of religion, culture and history and regular high-level consultations remain a defining feature of this strategic partnership.