Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss strengthening energy cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov, on Tuesday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and expand energy cooperation.

During a meeting, the Ambassador congratulated Ali Pervaiz Malik on his recent appointment and expressed confidence in his leadership to steer Pakistan’s energy sector towards sustainable development.

According to a press release, the ambassador highlighted the strong and longstanding relations between the two countries, particularly in the energy sector.

Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said Pakistan and Turkmenistan share a history of cultural and economic cooperation based on mutual respect and a shared vision for regional prosperity.

He also outlined Pakistan’s efforts to upgrade its energy infrastructure and attract foreign investment in the sector. The minister expressed Pakistan’s keen interest in exploring new opportunities for collaboration with Turkmenistan, especially in the energy domain.

He also extended his best wishes for the International Conference on International Year of Peace and Trust: Role of Inter-regional Economic Cooperation in Ensuring Sustainable Development, scheduled to be held in Ashgabat tomorrow.