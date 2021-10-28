Pakistan, Turkmenistan FMs review situation in Afghanistan

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :On the sidelines of Second Ministerial Meeting of Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rasheed Meredov in Tehran on Wednesday and reviewed the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi shared his assessment of the situation in Afghanistan with his Turkmen counterpart following his recent visit to Kabul. In view of the fact that the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan would benefit immensely from a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, both the Foreign Ministers concurred on continued close coordination.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rasheed Meredov thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for the initiative on regional approach and agreed on spin-off benefits for the region in terms of stability, enhanced trade and connectivity resulting from a peaceful Afghanistan. He reaffirmed Turkmenistan's commitment to pursue energy projects for the benefit of Afghanistan and the region.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's commitment to implement various energy projects including TAPI for strong economic linkages in the region.

