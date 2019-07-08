UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan-Turkmenistan To Discuss TAPI Gas Pipeline Groundbreaking In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:10 PM

Pakistan-Turkmenistan to discuss TAPI gas pipeline groundbreaking in August

Pakistani and Turkmen experts are set to meet next month to review arrangements and finalize modalities for groundbreaking of Pakistan-section of TAPI gas pipeline, scheduled to be performed in Chaman in October 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistani and Turkmen experts are set to meet next month to review arrangements and finalize modalities for groundbreaking of Pakistan-section of TAPI gas pipeline, scheduled to be performed in Chaman in October 2019.

According to an official of Petroleum division, a meeting between experts of the two countries is scheduled to be held in August,reported Radio Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is determined to start practical work on its section of the multi-billion Dollar Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project during the current year and complete it within the stipulated time frame.

Turkmenistan has already completed the construction work on its section, while the Afghanistan also performed groundbreaking of the project last year.

He said Pakistan had recently signed the Host Government Agreement with Turkmenistan and would lay gas pipeline on its section from Chaman to Multan via Quetta and Dera Ismail Khan.

Under the project, he said, a 56-inch diameter 1,680 kilometers pipeline, having capacity to flow 3.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) gas, would be laid from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan and Pakistan up to Pak-India border by the year 2020.

As per the TAPI agreement, Pakistan and India will be provided 1.325 bcfd (billion cubic feet per day) gas each and Afghanistan will be getting the share of 0.5 bcfd gas.

The project is consisted of two phases.

In first phase, there will be free flow of gas in the pipeline which will be completed at an estimated cost of $ 5 to 6 billion, while in second phase compressor stations to be stalled at a cost of $ 1.9 to 2 billion.

Commenting on progress made on the project so far in Pakistan, he said, Technical consultant of the project had been appointed and the Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) had been completed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Multan Afghanistan Quetta Dollar Dera Ismail Khan Chaman Progress Turkmenistan August October Border Gas 2019 2020 From Government Agreement Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

AED12.2 billion in 2018 cash dividends distributed ..

23 seconds ago

TRA visits CERT China

29 seconds ago

Shehbaz Sharif gets sick during Ashiana case heari ..

2 minutes ago

Civilian Casualties in Kashmir Conflict From May 2 ..

21 seconds ago

Philippine drug war is crime against humanity

23 seconds ago

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to f ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.