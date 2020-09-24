UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Turkmenistan To Enhance Cooperation In Digital Connectivity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:01 AM

Pakistan, Turkmenistan to enhance cooperation in digital connectivity

Pakistan and Turkmenistan on Wednesday agreed to enhance cooperation in digital connectivity initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Turkmenistan on Wednesday agreed to enhance cooperation in digital connectivity initiatives.

It was decided in a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) who called on him here, said a news release.

Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest including the proposed fiber optic link between Turkmenistan and Pakistan with reference to Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

Chairman PTA emphasized Pakistan's geostrategic location which has made it a principal gateway to the Central Asian Republics for digital connectivity.

