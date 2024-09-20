Open Menu

Pakistan Two Female Peacekeepers Receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2024 | 10:54 AM

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

Major Sania Safdar, served in UN Peacekeeping Mission Cyprus and Major Komal Masood served in Central African Republic

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2024) The United Nations have awarded two Pakistani Female Peacekeepers with Gender Advocacy Award in recognition for their outstanding performance.

They included Major Sania Safdar, served in UN Peacekeeping Mission Cyprus and Major Komal Masood served in Central African Republic.

According to ISPR, both officers demonstrated exceptional professionalism, dedication and made significant contribution to the Mission’s peace and stability efforts especially with regards to advancing women’s meaningful participation in peacekeeping operations.

This recognition is a testament to the Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the UN Peacekeeping mandate.

