Pakistan Two Female Peacekeepers Receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2024 | 10:54 AM
Major Sania Safdar, served in UN Peacekeeping Mission Cyprus and Major Komal Masood served in Central African Republic
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2024) The United Nations have awarded two Pakistani Female Peacekeepers with Gender Advocacy Award in recognition for their outstanding performance.
They included Major Sania Safdar, served in UN Peacekeeping Mission Cyprus and Major Komal Masood served in Central African Republic.
According to ISPR, both officers demonstrated exceptional professionalism, dedication and made significant contribution to the Mission’s peace and stability efforts especially with regards to advancing women’s meaningful participation in peacekeeping operations.
This recognition is a testament to the Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the UN Peacekeeping mandate.
Man dies, 14 sustain injuries as bus hits toll-plaza
Three held for fraudulent activities at BISP Centre
Bus-truck collision wreaks havoc in Karachi, over a dozen injured
Pakistan elected to IAEA's Board of Governors
Additional BRT buses announced for students of MDCAT test on Sep 22
Bus carrying pilgrims rams into Multan toll plaza, kills employee
Senate Committee for urgent reforms to address BISP's structural, human resource challenges
Damage minimized this year due to early warnings in flood-prone areas: Romina
CS reviews development schemes: Emphasizes timely utilization of budget
Constitutional amendment to be made after consensus of major political parties: Senator
Home delivery service of NOC to be started soon at BFC: ACC