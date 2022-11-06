Pakistan u-19 dominates on 3rd-day of 1st test match

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan under-19 batting line dominated on third-day of four-day first and the only test match against Bangladesh at Multan cricket Stadium.

Centuries by Pakistan Captain Saad Baig and Wahaj Riaz brought the team in strong position of victory by scoring 117 runs each in the second inning of the match.

The Pakistan set a target of 411 runs to rival team.

Pakistan started the 3rd day at 54/2 in the second inning and contributed 347 runs in the total.

Pakistan's Haseeb Nazam was at 53 and Muhammad Ibtesaam at 23 runs.

Shahaab James of Bangladesh took four wickets, Rohaant Borsan and Mehfooz-Ul-Rehman two each while Maroof Murida and Jeshaan Alam took one wicket each.

Bangladesh was at 60/1 after dismissal of Chaudhry Rizwan at 10 runs while Muhammad Sohaag and Shehryar Saqib playing at 19 and 29 respectively till end of the third day.

Bangladesh need 351 more runs to defeat Pakistan having nine wickets in hand.