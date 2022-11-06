UrduPoint.com

Pakistan U-19 Dominates On 3rd-day Of 1st Test Match

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan u-19 dominates on 3rd-day of 1st test match

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan under-19 batting line dominated on third-day of four-day first and the only test match against Bangladesh at Multan cricket Stadium.

Centuries by Pakistan Captain Saad Baig and Wahaj Riaz brought the team in strong position of victory by scoring 117 runs each in the second inning of the match.

The Pakistan set a target of 411 runs to rival team.

Pakistan started the 3rd day at 54/2 in the second inning and contributed 347 runs in the total.

Pakistan's Haseeb Nazam was at 53 and Muhammad Ibtesaam at 23 runs.

Shahaab James of Bangladesh took four wickets, Rohaant Borsan and Mehfooz-Ul-Rehman two each while Maroof Murida and Jeshaan Alam took one wicket each.

Bangladesh was at 60/1 after dismissal of Chaudhry Rizwan at 10 runs while Muhammad Sohaag and Shehryar Saqib playing at 19 and 29 respectively till end of the third day.

Bangladesh need 351 more runs to defeat Pakistan having nine wickets in hand.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Bangladesh

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

11 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.