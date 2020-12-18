UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, UAE Agree To Enhance Bilateral Ties

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 38 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 01:03 PM

Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance bilateral ties

Both sides came to the understanding at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his UAE counterpart  Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2020) Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to enhance the existing strong bilateral ties, in particular in the areas of economy, trade and investment on Friday.

The understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The two Foreign Ministers reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi elaborated the worsening situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the precarious security situation in South Asia. He also outlined Pakistan's consistent efforts to support peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured his UAE counterpart of active participation in the Expo 2020.

He appreciated the UAE's leadership for its consistent support to Pakistan, especially during COVID-19 pandemic.

Praising the hard work and dedication of Pakistani professionals and workers in the UAE, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acknowledged their positive contribution towards progress and development of the UAE as well as Pakistan.

He discussed with his counterpart matters pertaining to Pakistani Diaspora's welfare and stressed the need to further strengthen people to people linkages between the two brotherly countries.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi cordially extended an invitation to his UAE counterpart to visit Pakistan on mutually convenient dates in near future which he graciously accepted.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Jammu Progress United Arab Emirates 2020 All Asia

Recent Stories

PM’s legal team says Senate elections can’t be ..

7 minutes ago

Vivo and ZEISS Enter Global Partnership for Mobile ..

8 minutes ago

Seven outlaws arrested in sargodha

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chairman of the U.S. Jo ..

26 minutes ago

KPT pilot commended by IMO for exceptional display ..

17 minutes ago

Armenia's Pashinyan to Miss CIS Leaders Summit Due ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.