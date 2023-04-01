Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2023) Pakistan and United Arab Emirates have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors.

The understanding was reached during a meeting of UAE delegation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

The delegation was led by Chairman of Hayat Bio-Tech and a member of the ruling family of the UAE Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum.

Welcoming the delegation, the Prime Minister said brotherly relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates are deep rooted in history.

He underlined that Pakistan attached great importance to further expanding brotherly ties with the UAE in diverse fields including trade and investment.

The Prime Minister welcomed the keen interest of Hayat Bio-Tech to invest in Pakistan's pharmaceutical sector, especially in vaccine manufacturing.

He also invited the visiting delegation to invest in the renewable energy sector and assured that foreign investors would be provided all possible facilitation.

On the occasion, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum said they are aware of huge investment potential of Pakistan and UAE is looking forward to further expanding its footprint in the energy and health sectors. He expressed keen desire to further expand UAE's investment portfolio in Pakistan.

The dignitary also briefed the Prime Minister about their ongoing 1200 MW power plant project undertaken in collaboration with the Government of Sindh which would be a hybrid power plant of solar and wind energy.