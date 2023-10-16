Open Menu

Pakistan, UAE Agree To Expand Bilateral Cooperation In IT, AI, Digital Economy

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology specifically in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology specifically in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy.

The agreement to the affect was reached during a meeting between Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif and UAE's Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Omar Sultan Al Olama held in Dubai on the sidelines of GITEX 2023, said a press release.

Pakistan is participating in the event with over 27 companies and more than 45 startups under the brand Tech Destination Pakistan.

Dr. Umar Saif briefed Omar Sultan Olama about the tech potential of Pakistan with thousands of IT graduates being produced by Pakistani Universities coupled with a rising startup culture.

He also appreciated GITEX that provides an ideal platform for exhibitors to interact and network with key industry players, explore business opportunities and learn about important developments taking place around the world.

Omar Sultan Olama appreciated Pakistan’s growing participation in GITEX Global 2023. Both sides agreed on signing the MoU for the Government Excellence Excellence Program (GEEP) to achieve excellence in Government performance.

