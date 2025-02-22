Pakistan, UAE Agree To Further Solidify Bilateral Ties
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2025 | 03:22 PM
DPM and FM Ishaq Dar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan explore avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation across key sectors
Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2025) Pakistan and United Arab Emirates on Saturday agreed to maintain regular high-level engagements and consultations to further solidify bilateral ties and coordinate on regional and international issues of mutual concern.
This consensus was reached at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, with his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, the two leaders also engaged in comprehensive discussions aimed at further strengthening the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE.
They explored avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including trade, investment, energy, defence, and people-to-people connections.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to strengthening its strategic relationship with Pakistan.
He acknowledged Pakistan’s significant contributions to regional stability and expressed appreciation for the positive role played by the Pakistani community in the UAE’s development.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2025
Abu Dhabi University partners with UI GreenMetric to host 1st International Sust ..
ADSB advances mine countermeasure naval programme with next-gen 170 m-DETECTOR v ..
NCM expects UAE to be affected by extension of low pressure, surface high pressu ..
SIRA officially launches 'Tawash' system for secure gold transport
Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives
70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties2 minutes ago
-
Chairman WSSC-DIKhan urged citizens to take part in cleanliness drive24 minutes ago
-
International Mother Language Day celebrated with calligraphy, cultural painting exhibition24 minutes ago
-
Arbab family rejects KP Govt decision to change name of Niaz Cricket Stadium24 minutes ago
-
Green Solutions: Plant more trees to combat deforestation, air pollution44 minutes ago
-
Security plan finalized for Champions Trophy, 5,800 police personnel deployed44 minutes ago
-
Toronto University delegation calls on Sindh Info Minister44 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Amir vows swift completion of development projects54 minutes ago
-
Over 900 cameras to monitor champions Trophy security54 minutes ago
-
Second day of exhibition at SCCI held1 hour ago
-
Hepatitis C control pilot program launched in GB1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Josh Malihabadi observed1 hour ago