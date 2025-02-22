Open Menu

Pakistan, UAE Agree To Further Solidify Bilateral Ties

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2025 | 03:22 PM

Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties

DPM and FM Ishaq Dar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan explore avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation across key sectors

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2025) Pakistan and United Arab Emirates on Saturday agreed to maintain regular high-level engagements and consultations to further solidify bilateral ties and coordinate on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

This consensus was reached at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, with his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two leaders also engaged in comprehensive discussions aimed at further strengthening the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

They explored avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including trade, investment, energy, defence, and people-to-people connections.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to strengthening its strategic relationship with Pakistan.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s significant contributions to regional stability and expressed appreciation for the positive role played by the Pakistani community in the UAE’s development.

