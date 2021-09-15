Pakistan, UAE agree to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

(@FahadShabbir)

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed resolve during a telephonic conversation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2021) Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to strengthen their cooperation in all fields and continue close collaboration at various multilateral fora.

The resolve was expressed during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated his UAE's counterpart on making excellent arrangements for Expo 2020 and hoped that the mega event would be a resounding success.

The two Ministers agreed to remain in close contact on bilateral matters as well as regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.