UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, UAE Agree To Strengthen Cooperation In Diverse Fields

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 04:44 PM

Pakistan, UAE agree to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed resolve during a telephonic conversation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2021) Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to strengthen their cooperation in all fields and continue close collaboration at various multilateral fora.

The resolve was expressed during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated his UAE's counterpart on making excellent arrangements for Expo 2020 and hoped that the mega event would be a resounding success.

The two Ministers agreed to remain in close contact on bilateral matters as well as regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan UAE United Arab Emirates 2020 Event All

Recent Stories

Egyptian Minister of Higher Education highlights s ..

Egyptian Minister of Higher Education highlights strong overall relations betwee ..

13 seconds ago
 EU, NATO to Present Joint Declaration on Cooperati ..

EU, NATO to Present Joint Declaration on Cooperation by End of 2021 - Von Der Le ..

32 seconds ago
 Biden, Top Execs to Discuss COVID Vaccination Requ ..

Biden, Top Execs to Discuss COVID Vaccination Requirements for Companies - Repor ..

34 seconds ago
 Ukraine's Cabinet Approved Draft 2022 Budget With ..

Ukraine's Cabinet Approved Draft 2022 Budget With 3.5% Deficit, 3.8% GDP Growth

36 seconds ago
 US officials concern over re-building of Al-Qaeda ..

US officials concern over re-building of Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan in next two yea ..

9 minutes ago
 Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Ambassador of Pakistan

Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Ambassador of Pakistan

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.